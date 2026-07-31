The Odyssey India Box Office Day 14 Update! (Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Universal Pictures)

Christopher Nolan has outperformed himself, yet again! The Odyssey, starring Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, and others, is now his highest-grossing film in India. It has surpassed Oppenheimer in only two weeks. Scroll below for a detailed report.

The Odyssey India Box Office Collection Day 14

According to estimates, The Odyssey collected 2.75 crore net in India on day 14. It witnessed a 31% drop as Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrived on Thursday, and stole a chunk of its show count. Despite the big obstacle, the hold was commendable.

The total box office collection reaches 129.34 crore net. The epic action fantasy film has surpassed Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness (126.94 crore) and Oppenheimer (129 crore) to become the 11th highest-grossing Hollywood film of all time in India. It is now competing against Deadpool & Wolverine (135 crore) to officially enter the top 10.

Take a look at the day-wise box office collection in India (net):

Week 1 – 90.30 crore

Week 2 – 43.69 crore

Total – 129.34 crore

Christopher Nolan rewrites history!

In only two weeks, The Odyssey has emerged as Christopher Nolan’s highest-grossing film in history of the Indian box office. It achieved the milestone by surpassing Oppenheimer.

Take a look at Christopher Nolan’s highest-grossing films in India (net):

The Odyssey – 129.34 crore Oppenheimer – 129 crore The Dark Knight Rises – 33 crore Dunkirk – 20.26 crore

The pace will now slow down, as Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s latest Spider-Man movie is enjoying a strong word-of-mouth. It made a historic opening for Hollywood films and the opening weekend would even be bigger. Only time will tell how Charlize Theron co-starrer holds its fort during the third weekend.

The Odyssey Box Office Day 14 Summary

India net: 129.34 crore

India gross: 152.62 crore

Check out The Odyssey day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide here.

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Must Read: Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office Day 1: Bye Bye, Avengers: Endgame! Hollywood Scores Its First 60 Crore+ Opening

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