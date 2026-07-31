Chennai Love Story Box Office Collection Day 7: Film Enters Top 10 Biggest Opening Week Of Tollywood In 2026 (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The recently released Telugu film Chennai Love Story has completed a week at the box office. Despite clashing with the Tamil film Jana Nayagan, the Telugu romance drama held strong at the box office and delivered impressive numbers. The film has completed week 1 with respectable digits. We take a look at where the film stands in Tollywood’s biggest opening week of 2026.

Where Does Chennai Love Story Stand After a Week?

Starring Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya, the film witnessed a smooth journey at the box office. The intense romance drama has struck a chord with the audience and has become the top choice among the Telugu-speaking audiences. The film has sustained well at the box office in its first week. After opening at 4.95 crore, the film ended its first week with a net total of 26.92 crore in India.

Now, the film has entered the top 10 biggest opening weeks of Tollywood in 2026. Chennai Love Story ranks 8th on the list, trailing Dacoit, which earned 28.45 crore in its opening week.

Top 10 Opening Week Of Tollywood Films In 2026

Peddi: 193.55 crore (8-day) Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: 179.15 crore (11-day) Ustaad Bhagat Singh: 66.97 crore (8-day) Anaganaga Oka Raju: 40.65 crore (9-day) Lenin: 36.65 crore Maa Inti Bangaaram: 35.85 crore Dacoit: 28.45 crore Chennai Love Story: 26.92 crore* Nagabandham: 15.35 crore Nari Nari Naduma Murari: 14.21 crore (9-day)

*indicates still running in theatres

Budget and Recovery

Chennai Love Story was reportedly made on a budget of 30 crore, and has earned 26.92 crore net so far. The Telugu drama has already recovere 89% of its budget. The film needs a little over 3 crore to enter the safe zone.

Take a look at the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1: 4.95 crore

Day 2: 5.75 crore

Day 3: 6.5 crore

Day 4: 3.3 crore

Day 5: 2.8 crore

Day 6: 2.2 crore

Day 7: 1.42 crore

Total: 26.92 crore

More about the film

Chennai Love Story is directed by Ravi Namburi and produced by Srinivasa Kumar and Sai Rajesh under the banners Mass Movie Makers and Amrutha Productions. The music is composed by Mani Sharma.

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