Moana North America Box Office: Trails Minions & Monsters In Daily Collection (Photo Credit: Disney)

Dwayne Johnson’s live-action film Moana was released in theatres on July 10. Despite underwhelming box-office numbers, the film continues to run on over 4,000 screens across North America. In its third week, the film is holding steady at the box office but has started trailing Minions & Monsters, which was released a week before Moana.

Moana Falls Behind Minions & Monsters

The Dwayne Johnson starrer faced competition just a week after its release from The Odyssey. It was natural that the Christopher Nolan epic would overtake every other movie in the domestic market. But now, the live-action film is falling behind Minions & Monsters in daily collections as well. Minions & Monsters was released in theatres on July 1, 10 days before the live-action film.

On its third Wednesday, Moana earned $1.71 million with a screen count of 4,015. This is a 31.8% drop from its second Wednesday collection. It has also lost 185 screens since its third Friday. On the contrary, Minions & Monsters earned $1.79 million on its fifth Wednesday, becoming the second-ranked film at the North American box office, trailing The Odyssey.

Currently, the remake stands at a cumulative total of $108.3 million.

Day-Wise Collection of Moana at North America Box Office

Week 1: $63 million

Week 2: $91 million

Day 15: $3.2 million

Day 16: $4.2 million

Day 17: $3.1 million

Day 18: $1.4 million

Day 19: $2.5 million

Day 20: $1.71 million

Total: $108 million

According to Box Office Mojo, Moana has collected just $126.9 million at the overseas box office. The live-action movie is not witnessing much growth overseas, as audiences are preferring other releases. It has failed to hit major box office milestones despite being part of such a successful and popular franchise. The live-action remake stands at a worldwide box office cume of $235.2 million. It might not even cross the $300 million mark worldwide.

Day-Wise Collection of Minions & Monsters at the North America Box Office

On the other hand, Minions & Monsters has entered its fifth week and remains ahead of Moana. It is set to become the first Minions movie to cross the $200 million mark domestically. The film has collected $258.2 million in overseas market, bringing its worldwide total to $419.5 million.

Week 1: $77 million

Week 2: $116 million

Week 3: $141 million

Week 4: $159 million

Day 29: $1.79 million

Total: $161 million

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