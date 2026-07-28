The Odyssey India Box Office Day 11: All Set To Become Christopher Nolan’s Highest-Grossing Film( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The Odyssey has emerged as a massive success at the Indian box office, and there’s still enough fuel left in the tank. After a strong first week, the film attracted impressive footfalls in the second weekend as well, raking in solid numbers. After making almost 30 crore during the last weekend, it maintained a decent hold on the second Monday, getting a step closer to becoming Christopher Nolan’s highest-grossing film of all time in India. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 11!

How much did The Odyssey earn at the Indian box office in 11 days?

The epic action-fantasy film scored an estimated 3.7 crore on the second Monday, day 11. Compared to the second Friday, day 8’s 6.71 crore, it displayed a drop of 44.85%, thus maintaining a decent hold. Overall, it has earned 118.44 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 139.77 crore gross.

The Odyssey now has only two days to make the most of its run, as this Thursday (July 30), Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits Indian theaters, which will significantly impact the screen count for Christopher Nolan’s biggie. However, regarding IMAX screens, it has been learned that Nolan’s film will retain all IMAX screens, which will help it continue to attract audiences.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 85.65 crore

Day 8 – 6.71 crore

Day 9 – 10.99 crore

Day 10 – 11.39 crore

Day 11 – 3.7 crore

Total – 118.44 crore

All set to become Christopher Nolan’s highest-grossing film in India

As of now, The Odyssey is Christopher Nolan’s 2nd highest-grossing film at the Indian box office, and to claim the top spot, it must beat Oppenheimer (129 crore). If a comparison is made, Oppenheimer is just 10.56 crore away, a gap that could be easily bridged. So, the Matt Damon starrer is all set to emerge as Nolan’s top grosser in the coming days.

More about the film

The Odyssey also stars Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron. It is produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan under the banner of Universal Pictures and Syncopy. It is distributed by Universal Pictures.

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of The Odyssey in India.

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