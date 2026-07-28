Spider-Man: Brand New Day China Box Office( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Tom Holland, who is currently starring in Christopher Nolan’s epic fantasy action film, The Odyssey, is gearing up for his next film – the highly anticipated superhero movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The MCU film has been directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and is set to hit U.S theaters on July 31, 2026. In China, it is slated for a theatrical release two days earlier on July 29, 2026.

6th Hollywood Film To Cross $10 Million Pre-Sales In China (Post-COVID)

At the time of writing, Brand New Day hasn’t yet received a critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. That said, given the tremendous response to the film’s trailers and the massive buzz surrounding it, it is expected to break multiple records at the domestic and international box office. Speaking of the Chinese market, the latest Spider-Man sequel has already become the sixth Hollywood film to cross the $10 million milestone in pre-sales in the post-pandemic period.

After ten days of advance bookings till Monday, the film has collected a highly impressive $12.7 million in pre-sales at the Chinese box office for the July 28 to August 2 period, according to box office analyst Luiz Fernando. Not just that, Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s pre-sales alone have reportedly beaten the entire opening-day gross of Deadpool & Wolverine and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in China. Given its current momentum, it is on track to become the first comic book film to open with $40 million+ in China in the post-pandemic period.

In #China’s #BoxOffice, #SpiderManBrandNewDay becomes just #6 Hollywood film to cross the $10M mark in pre-sales Post-Covid, ahead of #BrandNewDay ’s WED JUL 29 Opening Day (TUE previews on JUL 28), finishing 10th day on MON with $12.7M 10-day pre-sales cume for the JUL 28-AUG 02… pic.twitter.com/bIDYAAPNDa — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) July 27, 2026

With one more day to go, Brand New Day’s cumulative pre-sales figures can even surpass the $15 million mark in China. If it achieves this target, the Tom Holland-starrer would become the third Hollywood movie to deliver a $70 million+ post-pandemic opening weekend in the territory.

Domestic & Worldwide Pre-Sales

According to data from Global Box Office, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has crossed $60 million in pre-sales in North America and has surpassed $120 million in worldwide pre-sales. Given the current buzz and the pre-sales trends, the film could potentially deliver a $300 million+ domestic opening and an $800 million+ worldwide debut. The final figures will become clear after its release in the coming days.

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY has crossed $60M in domestic pre-sales and surpassed $120M worldwide.



We’re in uncharted territory that cinema has only witnessed once (with ENDGAME).



$300M+ domestic and $800M+ global weekend are in the cards.



How much further? It’ll depend on how… pic.twitter.com/kVvKSsuXuR — Global Box Office (@GlobalBoxOffice) July 27, 2026

Can Spider-Man: Brand New Day Cross $2 Billion Worldwide?

Spider-Man: Homecoming earned $116.3 million, according to Box Office Mojo, and Spider-Man: Far from Home earned around $199 million, according to Box Office Mojo from the Chinese market. However, Spider-Man: No Way Home did not get a Chinese theatrical release.

Despite the absence of the Chinese market, the third installment went on to gross a staggering $1.921 billion worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. Had it been released in China, it could have taken its final global tally closer to the $2.2-2.3 billion range. With Brand New Day getting a China release, it could be a game-changer for the franchise as the latest sequel has the potential to cross the $2 billion mark at the worldwide box office, thanks to its China release.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Official Trailer

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