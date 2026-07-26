Spiderman: Brand New Day: What Films To Watch and What You Can Skip In Prep ( Photo Credit – Instagram )



The new Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland is just four days away from its grand India release. Such is the superhero’s fan following in India that the country gets a release a day before the worldwide release. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has several interesting characters in the film, as has been revealed by the teaser and trailer of the film so far. The superhero is a part of the MCU, so to understand every character and their intentions properly, you have some homework to do.

The upcoming Tom Holland-starrer sees Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Jon Bernthal as the Punisher, Michael Mando as Mac Gargan/Scorpion, Marvin Jones 3 as Lonnie Lincoln/Tombstone, and Sadie Sink as a mysterious character. So, which are the films you need to watch before the release, and what is an optional viewing list?

Every film in which Tom Holland appeared as Spider-Man is definitely a must-watch. Take a look at the list:

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

It is the first time we see Tom Holland as Spider-Man. In the film, he has a cameo, and it establishes that Peter Parker is Tony Stark’s (Iron Man) protege.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

This is Tom’s first standalone film as Spider-Man, where he gets his origin story. He challenges The Vulture in the film while trying to stop him from using weapons made with advanced Chitauri technology. He does this while balancing an ordinary college life with his best friend, Ned, and his crush, MJ.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Keep those tissues ready! Here, Peter joins the Avengers to fight Thanos. However, he himself became a victim of Thanos’s snap and disappeared.

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Years after the snap, Peter Parker, like many others, returned to find a very emotional Iron Man. It also brings his emotional connection with Tony Stark to an end, breaking the hearts of fans of the duo.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Peter is still grieving Tony Stark’s death. However, he ends up putting his faith in the wrong person and gets his safety-guard identity exposed.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Peter Parker is unable to live a peaceful life after his identity is exposed. His, MJ, and Ned’s careers also get derailed because of their newfound identity. To reverse things, he goes to Dr. Strange. However, the spell goes wrong and opens the multiverse, welcoming massive trouble but also a delightful surprise. At the end of the movie, everyone forgets who Peter Parker is and that he is Spider-Man.

Optional Viewing

She-Hulk (Series)

This is not something a lot of people wish to watch, but just watch the first episode, it shows Bruce Banner in his human form after Endgame. The episode also introduces an important device that may be shown in Brand New Day.

Daredevil

The show introduces Frank Castle/The Punisher and The Hand. Both of these characters will be seen in Brand New Day, and it would be nice to know their backstories from seasons 1 and 2.

Defenders

They defeated The Hand. It follows the story of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist.

The Punisher: Last One Kill

He will be one of the major villains of the film, and it would be a great way to catch up on Punisher’s latest status before Brand New Day.

And while you are it, familiarise yourself with X-Men characters if you have not watched the films. Some of the characters will be seen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

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