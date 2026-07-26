Jana Nayagan Box Office Day 4 Morning Occupancy Update! ( Photo Credit – Instagram; Facebook )

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan opened to mixed reviews on July 23, 2026. But the emotional quotient is sky high as the Tamil superstar bids goodbye to his film career. The political action thriller is heading for a bumper Sunday. Scroll below for the day 4 morning occupancy update at the Indian box office.

2nd highest since the opening day!

According to Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan registered a morning occupancy of 59.23% on day 4. It witnessed the second-best admissions during the morning shows since the opening day of 73.85%. In the last 24 hours, there’s been a 38% improvement.

The trends will only improve during the afternoon and evening shows. It looks like Bobby Deol’s co-starrer will easily score a 30 crore Sunday, making a swift entry into the 100 crore club across all languages in India.

Check out the day-wise morning occupancy in India:

Day 1: 73.85%

Day 2: 32.77% (-55.62%)

Day 3: 42.92% (+30.97%)

Day 4: 59.23% (+38%)

Jana Nayagan vs The Greatest Of All Time

Thalapathy Vijay’s last release, The Greatest Of All Time, also scored a fantastic extended opening weekend at the Indian box office. It brought in 144 crore net. On day 4, The GOAT registered an occupancy of 62.54% during the morning shows.

It would be safe to say that Jana Nayagan is giving a neck-to-neck competition to Vijay’s last release on day 4. Here’s hoping it eventually earns the success verdict in its lifetime, with strong momentum, unlike The GOAT, which tanked after its opening week.

More about the political action thriller

In three days of its box office run, Jana Nayagan has collected 92.35 crore net in India. It is directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions. The ensemble cast also features Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Nassar, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain, and Priyamani.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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