Toy Story 5 North America Box Office: Just Inches Away From Beating Shrek 2’s $440M+ Lifetime Gross ( Photo Credit – Disney-Pixar )

Toy Story 5 is not leaving the spotlight despite the new releases. It keeps earning solid numbers to reach its goals. The Pixar animation is surpassing the domestic haul of Shrek 2 as the all-time 7th highest-grossing animation. It is still maintaining strong holds at the box office, even with multiple other family movies also running simultaneously. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected so far at the North American box office?

The Pixar animation is tracking to earn $450 million at the North American box office this weekend or on Monday at most. The animated feature collected $2.9 million on its 6th Friday. It has only declined by 32.1% from last Friday at the domestic box office. The film has hit the $441.5 million cume at the North American box office after its solid 6th Friday gross.

Set to beat Shrek 2 as the 7th highest-grossing animation ever in North America

Shrek is also one of the most popular and successful animated franchises ever made in Hollywood. Shrek 2, as the title suggests, is the second film in this franchise. Based on Box Office Mojo’s data, it collected $445 million in its domestic lifetime and became the all-time 7th highest-grossing animation in North America.

Toy Story 5 is less than $5 million away from beating Shrek 2’s $445 million domestic lifetime and becoming the 7th highest-grossing animation ever. Since it is tracking to earn between $10 million and $12 million in its 6th three-day weekend in North America, the Pixar animation is beating Shrek 2 this weekend only.

More about the movie

Toy Story 5 has strong chances of crossing $1 billion at the worldwide box office during its 6th weekend. The worldwide total of the movie is $969.1 million cume. Tom Hanks starrer Toy Story 5 was released on June 19.

Box office summary

Domestic – $441.5 million

International – $527.6 million

Worldwide – $969.1 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Devil Wears Prada 2 North America Box Office (Closing Collection): Anne Hathaway’s Stylish Sequel Wraps Up Its $220M+ Theatrical Run

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News