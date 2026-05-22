After its theatrical release in 2001, the animated fantasy film Shrek not only received rave reviews from critics and audiences but also became a box-office hit. Moreover, it was the first film to win the Oscar for Best Animated Feature and is still considered to be one of the greatest animated movies ever made. Its critical and commercial success led to three sequels – Shrek 2 (2004), Shrek the Third (2007), and Shrek Forever After (2010), followed by two spin-offs – Puss in Boots (2011) and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022).

To date, the franchise has grossed nearly $4 billion at the worldwide box office. And franchise fans are now eagerly waiting for the fifth installment, Shrek 5, which is already under development and is set to hit theaters in June 2027. It will be interesting to see how much Shrek 5 earns globally and how close it can take the franchise to the $5 billion mark.

Shrek Franchise – Worldwide Earnings, Budget & Break-Even (Estimated)

Let’s take a look at how each film in the Shrek franchise performed at the worldwide box office (per Box Office Mojo data), its budget, and estimated theatrical break-even point, and find out which installment delivered the highest theatrical profit over its estimated break-even point.

1. Shrek (2001)

Worldwide Earnings: $484.9 million

Budget: $60 million

Break Even: $150 million

2. Shrek 2 (2004)

Worldwide Earnings: $929.1 million

Budget: $150 million

Break Even: $375 million

3. Shrek the Third (2007)

Worldwide Earnings: $808.3 million

Budget: $160 million

Break Even: $400 million

4. Shrek Forever After (2010)

Worldwide Earnings: $752.6 million

Budget: $165 million

Break Even: $412.5 million

5. Puss in Boots (2011)

Worldwide Earnings: $555 million

Budget: $130 million

Break Even: $325 million

6. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)

Worldwide Earnings: $480.5 million

Budget: $110 million

Break Even: $275 million

Theatrical Profits (Estimated)

Shrek 2 (2004): $554.1 million Shrek the Third (2007): $408.3 million Shrek Forever After (2010): $340.1 million Shrek (2001): $334.9 million Puss in Boots (2011): $230 million Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022): $205.5 million

What The Numbers Indicate

The above figures and calculations suggest that Shrek 2 delivered the highest theatrical profit ($554.1 million) over its break-even point, followed by Shrek the Third ($408.3 million) and Shrek Forever After ($340.1 million). On the other hand, the latest spinoff, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, generated the least theatrical profit of $205.5 million. It will be interesting to see where the upcoming installment, Shrek 5, will land in this list.

Shrek 2 – Trailer

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