Deepika Padukone has made an influential impact globally, from building a filmography filled with memorable performances to representing India on international platforms. Not just that, she has also admired a generation of young actors who look up to her. Recently, Palak Tiwari opened up about her admiration for Deepika and explained why she remains her biggest inspiration and why she considers the actress a quintessential heroine.

Palak Tiwari Shares Why Deepika Padukone Is Her Inspiration

Speaking about what makes Deepika Padukone stand out, Palak said: “Nobody does it like her. You know, I think she is your quintessential heroine. And what I love about her is that she’s never tried to be a hero. Because being a heroine in itself is so powerful. You know, and heroines exist for a reason. You know, not every girl needs to beat up a man.

She further added, “I love that even when she’s done strong roles, and she’s done such strong roles. They are strong because of what makes them a woman. You know, even when she was in, I think it was Jawan, right? With that whole jail sequence. How strong. She didn’t beat anyone up. She didn’t do anything. But that’s a woman, right? And that’s the crux of a woman.”

Ananya Panday & Rasha Thadani Also Admire Deepika Padukone

Well, this is not the first time a young actor has acknowledged Deepika’s influence in their career. Earlier, Ananya Panday had publicly stated that she idolized Deepika while growing up and looked up to her journey and achievements.

Rasha Thadani has also been vocal about her admiration for the Padmaavat star. Rasha expressed how she is captivated by her screen presence and the effortless impact she creates every time she walks into a room.

What’s Next For Deepika Padukone?

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Kalki. Her upcoming projects include King alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. She will also play a leading role in Atlee’s directorial Raaka, starring Allu Arjun.

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