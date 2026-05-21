Time and again, there have been moments when two big Bollywood movies have clashed at the ticket window. This has generated a lot of hype and an interesting choice for viewers, with either option. So here’s a list of five such instances when two big movies clashed at the box office and their eventual fate.

1. Lagaan vs Gadar (2001)

One of the biggest box office clashes in Bollywood has to be Lagaan vs Gadar. Both were different kinds of films mounted on a large scale. Lagaan was helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker and starred Aamir Khan. Meanwhile, Gadar was a partition drama starring Sunny Deol. Interestingly, both films came out as winners at the end of the day. Gadar grossed around 77 crore net at the Indian box office, while Lagaan made 35 crore net.

2. Om Shanti Om vs Saawariya (2007)

2007 was an interesting year for Bollywood with several high-profile releases. This was also the year when Om Shanti Om and Saawariya were released on the same day in November. Om Shanti Om was Farah Khan’s directorial effort starring Shah Rukh Khan and a debutant, Deepika Padukone. Saawariya, on the other hand, was the launchpad for Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. Om Shanti Om emerged as a super-hit film, with a net collection of 79.50 crore. Meanwhile, Saawariya received an underwhelming response, collecting only 23.25 crore.

3. Son of Sardaar vs Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2011)

No list of box office clashes is complete without mentioning Son of Sardaar and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Just as in the above example, these two were also completely different movies. Son of Sardaar was a comedy film starring Ajay Devgn. Meanwhile, Jab Tak Hai Jaan was Yash Chopra’s swan song starring Shah Rukh Khan. Jab Tak Hai Jaan earned around 120 crore at the domestic box office. Son of Sardaar, on the other hand, grossed around 105 crore. So the SRK starrer clearly emerged as the winner of this 2011 Diwali clash.

4. Dilwale vs Bajirao Mastani (2015)

The 2015 Christmas weekend saw a clash between Bajirao Mastani and Dilwale. Both completely different stories and genres went head-to-head for the audience’s attention. Dilwale’s India net collection was 148 crore. The film failed to achieve the success of SRK and Rohit Shetty’s previous collaboration, Chennai Express. Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period action film emerged as a clear winner with a total India net collection of 184 crore. It was also a critical success, receiving good reviews.

5. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil vs Shivaay (2016)

This is the second instance on the list where an Ajay Devgn starrer clashed with another high-profile release at the box office. Devgn directed, produced, and starred in the action thriller Shivaay. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was directed by Karan Johar and starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Both these films were released in 2016 during Diwali. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil grossed 240.72 crore worldwide, while Shivaay ended its run with 147.29 crore. So Johar’s romantic drama was the clear winner.

Bollywood keeps witnessing such high-profile clashes from time to time. These create a sense of urgency and provide different options for the audience to explore.

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