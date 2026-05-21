Jeetu Joseph’s much-anticipated directorial Drishyam 3 has arrived on the big screens. Unfortunately, the reviews have been mixed, which is raising concerns despite the massive buzz. The Malayalam crime thriller performed very well in morning occupancy, surpassing 4 out of 5 Mohanlal’s recent releases. Scroll below for the day 1 box office update!

Drishyam 3 Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy

According to Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 has registered a morning occupancy of 25.75% on day 1 at the Indian box office. It has begun its box office journey with dominating, staying ahead of Athirad, Dridam, Patriot, and other Malayalam releases. Even among Indian releases, it has opened better than Karuppu, Bhooth Bangla, and other competitors.

In usual circumstances, one would only expect an upward trend, leading to a blockbuster opening. However, Jeethu Joseph’s directorial has opened to polarised reviews. A majority of the viewers felt it could not meet the standards of its predecessors. It is now to be seen how the threequel trends during the second half of the day.

How has it performed compared to Mohanlal’s last 5 films?

Drishyam 3 has left behind Thudarum, Barroz, and Hridayapoorvam to register better morning occupancy on day 1. It also gave L2: Empuraan a tough fight, but missed the first spot.

Take a look at the morning occupancy trends of Mohanlal’s last 5 films at the Indian box office:

L2: Empuraan: 65.67% Drishyam 3: 59.42% Thudarum: 39.42% Barroz: 39.25% Hridayapoorvam: 25.75%

Note: Vrusshabha has not been included in the list because the buzz was low, so the exact data is not available.

More about Drishyam 3

The Malayalam crime thriller also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Murali Gopy, Siddique, and Asha Sarath. It was released worldwide on May 21. 2026 and is produced under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

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