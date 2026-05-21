Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 3 has made a roaring debut at the box office. The crime thriller has surpassed every single Malayalam film except one to score the 2nd-highest pre-sales in history. That’s not it; it has also made a notable mark in Kerala. Scroll below for the day 1 advance booking final update!

Drishyam 3 Final Advance Booking for day 1

As per the latest update, Drishyam 3 has registered final advance booking worth 35.27 crore gross worldwide for the opening day. Around 13.14 crore gross comes from India, where Kerala remained the best-performing market with pre-sales of 8.52 crore gross. Karnataka (1.80 crore), Andhra Pradesh-Telangana (1.34 crore), and Tamil Nadu (76 lakh) were among other key circuits.

Jeethu Joseph’s directorial made advance booking of 11.54 crore in the Malayalam language. The remaining sum at the domestic box office came from Telugu (1.21 crore), Tamil (29.18 lakh), and Kannada (9.60 lakh) versions. At the overseas box office, it has witnessed ticket sales worth 22.13 crore.

Drishyam 3 has made a flying start at the box office. It has also scored the 2nd highest pre-sales for a Malayalam film on BookMyShow, staying only behind Mohanlal’s highest-grossing movie, L2: Empuraan.

Take a look at the top 10 highest BMS pre-sales in Mollywood cinema:

Empuraan: 1.33 million Drishyam 3: 644K Patriot: 333K The GOAT Life: 309K Aadu 3: 235K Malaikottai Vaaliban: 204K Bha Bha Ba: 202K Turbo: 161K Thudarum: 132K Kalamkaval: 115K

3rd highest advance booking in Kerala!

Mohanlal’s magic spread wild even in Kerala, where Drishyam threequel clocked the 3rd highest advance booking sales in Indian cinema. It surpassed Rajinikanth’s Coolie, but lagged behind Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo and L2: Empuraan.

Take a look at the top 10 advance bookings of all time across all languages in Kerala (India gross collection):

L2: Empuraan – 12.40 crore Leo – 8.8 crore Drishyam 3 – 8.52 crore Coolie – 8.02 crore Patriot – 5.67 crore Bha Bha Bha – 4.3 crore KGF Chapter 2 – 4.3 crore Pushpa 2 – 3.93 crore Malaikkottai Vaaliban – 3.82 crore The Greatest Of All Time- 3.76 crore

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