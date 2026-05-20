The bad spell has ended for Suriya, who had failed to deliver a clean success in the last 10 years. Courtesy of RJ Balaji‘s Tamil fantasy-action drama Karuppu, which is shining bright at the ticket windows. In only 6 days, it has entered the 100 crore club. Scroll below for the early trends!

Karuppu Box Office Day 6 Early Estimates

According to early trends, Karuppu collected another 10-12 crore net in India on day 6. Despite a regular working Wednesday, it maintained an excellent hold, staying on similar lines as the first Monday, which brought in 12.75 crore.

The cumulative total in India will land around 105.05-107.05 crore after 6 days, including all languages. This includes around 15 crore from the Telugu belt, while the remaining sum comes from the primary Tamil version, which is witnessing a thunderous response. Interestingly, Karuppu is the first Kollywood film of 2026 to clock a century at the Indian box office.

Here is the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1 – 15.5 crore

Day 2 – 24.15 crore

Day 3 – 28.35 crore

Day 4 – 14.3 crore

Day 5 – 12.75 crore

Day 6 – 10-12 crore (estimates)

Total – 105.05-107.05 crore

Suriya creates history!

In only 6 days, Karuppu has entered the 100 crore club. Drumroll, please, because Suriya has delivered his first century at the Indian box office in 29 years of his career. Including taxes, the gross collection would land around 123.95-126.32 crore. The fantasy action drama has a long way to go. We’re now curious to see how many more records it creates in its lifetime!

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing films of Suriya in India (gross collection):

Karuppu – 123.95-126.32 crore (estimates) Singam 2 – 98 crore 7 Aum Arivu – 89 crore Kanguva – 82.65 crore Singam 3 – 81 crore

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