2026 has started on a good note for Akshay Kumar as Bhooth Bangla has emerged as a clean success at the Indian box office. It ended the superstar’s dry spell and now, it seems that his momentum will remain intact considering a strong lineup of films. Besides Bhooth Bangla, Akshay has three more big films scheduled to release this year, giving him a chance to repeat 2019’s magic. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Akshay Kumar’s memorable box office run in 2019

2019 was a glorious year for Akshay with four back-to-back successful films: Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, and Good Newwz. As far as opening-day collections are concerned, all these films registered a good to solid start at the Indian box office. Kesari opened at 21.06 crore, followed by Mission Mangal’s 29.16 crore. Housefull 4 scored 19.08 crore on the opening day, while Good Newwz opened at 17.56 crore. As we can see, all these four films scored 15 crore+ on opening day.

Chance to repeat 2019’s magic with 4 back-to-back 15 crore+ openers

After 2019, Akshay Kumar has a chance of delivering four back-to-back 15 crore+ openers in 2026. The first release of the year, Bhooth Bangla, opened at 18.31 crore (including paid previews). Up next, he has Welcome To The Jungle, Haiwaan, and an untitled film with Anees Bazmee scheduled to release this year. All these films are having good buzz and are expected open well.

Due to the brand value of the Welcome franchise, Welcome To The Jungle will definitely score big on the opening day. Haiwaan is helmed by Priyadarshan, who has just delivered a success with Akshay Kumar in the form of Bhooth Bangla. With a good trailer, Haiwaan can target a score of 15 crore+ on day 1. Akshay’s next with Anees Bazmee brings back the duo after big hits, Welcome and Singh Is Kinng, so it definitely has the buzz and is likely to open on a good note.

On the whole, Akshay Kumar has a clear chance of repeating 2019’s magic at the Indian box office, delivering four back-to-back 15 crore+ openers in 2026.

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