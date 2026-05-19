Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Paresh Rawal, and Manoj Joshi starrer Bhooth Bangla has crossed the 275 crore mark at the worldwide box office. It is now aiming to beat Mission Mangal and emerge as Akki’s 7th highest-grossing film globally. Scroll below for a detailed day 32 update!

Can it become Akshay Kumar’s highest overseas grosser post-COVID?

In 32 days of its overseas run, Bhooth Bangla has accumulated 57.55 crore gross. It is inches away from surpassing Sooryavanshi (61 crore) and becoming Akshay Kumar’s highest post-COVID grosser at the international box office. Only 3.45 crore more are needed in the kitty, but the pace has slowed down after a month. Only time will tell how long it takes to achieve the milestone.

Aims to beat Mission Mangal worldwide!

At the worldwide box office, Bhooth Bangla has accumulated 277.04 crore gross in 32 days. This includes 219.49 crore gross from India. The horror-comedy now needs exactly 10.14 crore more in the kitty to beat Mission Mangal and become Akshay Kumar’s 7th highest-grossing film globally.

The momentum will inevitably slow down as it has been in theatres for over a month. However, there’s no big release in Bollywood apart from Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. It is now to be seen how well Priyadarshan‘s directorial holds its fort during the ongoing weekdays, which will determine its lifetime.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s highest grossers at the worldwide box office below:

2.0: 691 crore Toilet: Ek Prem Katha: 316.61 crore Good Newwz: 311.27 crore Housefull 5: 304.12 crore Sooryavanshi: 291.14 crore Housefull 4: 291.08 crore Mission Mangal: 287.18 crore Bhooth Bangla:277.04 crore (32 days) Airlift: 231.60 crore OMG 2: 220 crore

Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Box Office Day 32 Summary

India net: 186.01 crore

India gross: 219.49 crore

Overseas gross: 57.55 crore

Worldwide gross: 277.04 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 32: Axes Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 & Now The 4th Highest-Grossing Horror-Comedy In India!

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