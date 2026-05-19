Riteish Deshmukh has attained massive success with his latest historical action drama, Raja Shivaji. Co-starring Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, among others, the May Day release has emerged as the highest-grossing Marathi film of all time. It is now less than 6 crore away from its next feat. Scroll below for a detailed day 18 report!

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 18

The pre-release buzz was massive, and the content lived up upto the expectations. Only the sky is the limit for this Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Sachin Khedekar co-starrer. According to estimates, Raja Shivaji earned 1.25 crore on day 18, across all languages. It passed the third Monday test, with only a 26% drop from the 1.7 crore collected last Friday.

The net box office collection in India stands at 94.35 crore, including the Marathi and Hindi versions. Raja Shivaji is mounted on an estimated budget of 75 crore. It is a plus affair with returns of 19.35 crore in the kitty. To achieve the hit tag, Riteish Deshmukh‘s production must earn double its investment, which is 150 crore.

Here is the detailed box office breakdown below (India net collection):

Week 1: 57.7 crore

Week 2: 27 crore

Day 15: 1.7 crore

Day 16: 2.9 crore

Day 17: 3.8 crore

Day 18: 1.25 crore

Total: 94.35 crore

100 crore club loading!

No Marathi film in history has been able to clock a century at the Indian box office. Raja Shivaji is only 5.65 crore away from creating history. Before the end of the third week, the historical action drama should achieve the much-awaited feat. Exciting times ahead!

Raja Shivaji Box Office Day 18 Summary

Budget: 75 crore

India net: 88.95 crore

ROI: 13.95 crore

ROI%: 18.6%

India gross: 104.96 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office: To Conclude As Bollywood’s 3rd Highest-Grossing Film In Telugu, Fails To Beat Animal

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News