Ayushmann Khurrana is officially reclaiming his crown as the king of wholesome comedy entertainers! His latest marital comedy of errors, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, has steadily found its space and pace at the domestic box office over its opening weekend, proving that clean family comedies are evergreen when backed by strong content followed by good word-of-mouth.

After showing brilliant growth on Saturday, the film went absolutely berserk on Sunday, recording a spectacular 106% jump from its opening day collections. In doing so, it has comfortably zoomed past Assi to crown itself as the 8th Highest-Grossing Bollywood Film of 2026 in just three days!

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Day 3

On the third day, Sunday, May 17, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do earned 9.06 crore at the box office. The Mudassar Aziz directorial benefited immensely from family audiences stepping out for afternoon and evening shows. The film registered almost 106% jump from the opening day’s 4.38 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown of the film at the box office (India Net Collection).

Day 1: 4.38 crore

Day 2: 6.67 crore

Day 3: 9.06 crore

Total: 20.11 crore

The steady upward graph reflects growing word-of-mouth for the clean comedy, cementing it as the ultimate choice for viewers looking for lighthearted theatrical entertainment. When compared to other romantic and romantic releases of the year, Ayushmann Khurrana has easily secured its position as the second-biggest grosser of 2026, sitting only behind O Romeo.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2026 at the box office (India Net Collection – Bollywood).

Dhurandhar 2: 1183.24 crore* Border 2: 362.76 crore Bhooth Bangla: 185.31 crore* O Romeo: 83.35 crore Mardaani 3: 52.99 crore The Kerala Story 2: 52.25 crore Ikkis: 36.25 crore Krishnavataram Part 1: 20.22 crore* Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 20.11 crore* Assi: 11.42 crore

* denotes that the film is running in theaters.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar, with creative production by Juno Chopra, the film is currently playing in a theater near you. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan, and Rakul Preet Singh, along with Ayesha Raza Mishra, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Vijay Raaz, and Durgesh Kumar.

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Krishnavataram Part 1 Box Office Day 11: 2nd Sunday Brings 7.6 Times Higher Earnings Than The Opening Day – But Only 33% Budget Recovery!

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