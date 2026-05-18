Shrek is a fantasy comedy film directed by Andrew Adamson and Vicky Jenson, loosely based on the children’s picture book Shrek! It turns 25 this year, and to commemorate this occasion, the film has been re-released. The movie has collected decent numbers in its re-release opening weekend in North America. The film has edged closer to a major milestone at the worldwide box office, but can it hit that mark with this re-release? Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is the first film in one of the most popular franchises. The original movie’s success spawned four sequels, and a fifth is also in development and will be released in 2027. The first movie features the voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, and John Lithgow. The franchise has grossed around $4 billion worldwide at the box office, including four main franchise movies and two Puss in Boots spin-offs.

How much has Shrek collected on its re-release debut weekend in North America?

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Shrek has collected an estimated $1.3 million on its three-day re-release opening weekend at the box office in North America. It was re-released in limited theaters, playing on 1,370 screens nationwide. The movie has collected almost $1k per theater, on average, despite being available on streaming.

Pushes the global total past the $490 million mark with this 25th anniversary re-release

Based on the latest numbers from the box office database site, Shrek’s overall domestic total has hit $269.6 million after a decent re-release opening weekend in North America. Allied to the $220.3 million overseas cume, the worldwide cume has hit $490.2 million.

Can the film cross the $500 million mark at the worldwide box office?

As of now, Shrek is around $10 million away from surpassing the $500 million milestone at the worldwide box office. It might have crossed $490 million, but reaching half a billion worldwide is unlikely. The movie will need a few more re-releases to hit the $500 million milestone worldwide. For now, it will remain below that mark and be the franchise’s lowest-grossing installment.

Check out the global box office totals for the Shrek movies.

Shrek 2 (2004) – $932.5 million Shrek the Third (2007) – $808.3 million Shrek Forever After (2010) – $752.6 million Shrek – $490.2 million

What is the film about?

The film follows a mean lord who exiles fairytale creatures to the swamp of a grumpy ogre, who must go on a quest and rescue a princess for the lord to get his land back. Shrek was re-released on May 15.

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