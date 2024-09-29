Dreamworks Animation has given many successful movies over the years. Some of the best-known animated features to come out of the studios include Shrek movies and, most recently, The Wild Robot, which has arrived in the theatres and is being praised by the critics. Kung Fu Panda 4 was released earlier and performed successfully at the box office. It is one of the highest-grossing movies this year. But today, we are here with the top five highest-grossing movies in Dreamworks Animation.

For those who are unaware, it is an animation studio owned by Universal Pictures that has reportedly released around forty-nine feature films. It was formed in 1994 as a division of Dreamworks Pictures, which then spun off into a separate company in 2004. Some of the movies produced by the studios have received numerous accolades and awards, including Oscars, Emmys, and Golden Globes.

Dreamworks Animations’ The Wild Robot is a sci-fi survival movie based on Peter Brown’s book series of the same name. It was recently released. The critics have praised the film, and now all eyes are on its debut weekend collections in the United States. With its Friday collections, it has occupied the #1 spot on the domestic box office list. According to Box Office Mojo’s data, the animated feature has collected $11.32 million in the US.

The Wild Robot was released in China and some other parts of the world ahead of its US release; hence, it has grossed $7.17 million so far from the international markets. Globally, the movie stands at a $18.49 million cume. It has received a 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an A on CinemaScore. It is being hailed as one of DreamWorks Animations’ best movies, but it may or may not be the highest-grossing. But we do know which are the top five highest-grossing movies of the studio.

5. Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) – $665.69 million

4. Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) – $746.92 million

3. Shrek Forever After (2010) – $752.60 million

2. Shrek the Third (2007) – $813.36 million

Shrek 2 (2004) – $932.39 million

Kung Fu Panda 4, released earlier this year, was also a box office success, collecting a staggering $549.14 million globally. Meanwhile, The Wild Robot’s box office fate has yet to be decided, as it was released in the US on September 27.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

For more such box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Andrew Garfield’s Last 5 Films At The Box Office: Spider-Man: No Way Home’s $1.9B Overshadows Every Other Movie!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News