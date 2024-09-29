The latest animated movie, Transformers One, is running in theatres in China. It seems moviegoers are appreciating the movie. It has collected a considerable amount in its two days of release. The viewers are also giving it an excellent rating, enabling it to maintain its top position. Scroll below for the deets.

The movie was directed by Josh Cooley, and it was based on a screenplay by Eric Pearson based on a story by Barrer and Ferrari. It has an ensemble voice cast with Chris Hemsworth as Optimus Prime and Bryan Tyree Henry as Megatron. In addition to them, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm are part of the voice cast. The movie is experiencing an underwhelming performance at the US box office, but it has hope in China.

Transformers One is based on Hasbro’s Transformers toy line, which collected $2.6 million on Saturday from over 105K screenings, an 85.7% increase from Friday. The animated feature collected $100K in pre-sales for Sunday and is playing over 90K screenings. So far, the film has collected $7.2 million in two days in China.

Transformers One aims to collect between $8 million and $9 million on its debut weekend in China. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the Josh Cooley-helmed animation remained at #1 even on Saturday at the box office in China.

As per Box Office Mojo, the movie has collected $32.11 million in the US and $14 million overseas. It collected $2.3 million on the second Friday, experiencing a drop of 76.5% from last Friday, its release day. The movie expects to earn between $7 million and $10 million on its second weekend. Transformers One has collected $46.11 million at the worldwide box office. Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, and Brian Tyree Henry voiced the animated feature that was released in the US on September 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

