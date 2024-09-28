Reagan is proving to defy the odds, and in several big releases, it continues to win hearts at the cinemas. It has finally recovered its budget and more due to its latest box office collections. It is finishing this week by staying at the eighth spot on the domestic box office chart. The biographical drama is close to reaching the $30 million mark soon.

The movie is facing big-budget films like Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Transformers One, and others. These movies have several times more budget than this Dennis Quaid starrer political drama. The movie has received an average 6.5 rating on IMDb. But the Rotten Tomatoes rating is pretty disappointing as the critics have given it only 18%. However, the audience enjoyed the movie, and it drastically differed from the critics. The audience rating stands at a surprising 98%.

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Reagan saw a rise of 63.9% on Tuesday when it collected around $345.56K at the box office in North America. The movie collected $225.10K on Wednesday despite a drop of 34.9%. The Dennis Quaid starrer experienced another dip of 25.3% from Wednesday to Thursday and collected a decent $168.26K.

Reagan is at #8 on the domestic box office chart, and with that, the film has grossed $27.47 million at the North American box office. Besides the US, the movie was released in Lithuania, Estonia, the United Arab Emirates, and Latvia.

Its overseas cume stands at $14.6K. Adding the domestic cume to the international gross, the film’s global box office numbers have reached $27.48 million. It was made on a budget of $25 million, and thus, the film collected around 9.92% more of its production cost before its fifth weekend.

Reagan, starring Dennis Quaid in the titular role of Ronald Wilson Reagan with Penelope Ann Miller and Jon Voight, with Robert Davi and Lesley-Anne Down in supporting roles. It was released on August 30.

