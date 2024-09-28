Transformers One might be having a slow run at the North American box office, but it opened to a great start at the China box office. This movie debuted in China this past Friday. The animated feature has also received a good rating from the ticket buyers, which is one of the greatest scores post-COVID. Scroll below for the deets.

It has been performing unsatisfactorily at the US box office despite critics praising it for its story, animation, and voice performances. The voice cast includes Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm. Hemsworth reunited with his MCU co-star Scarlett for the film, and their reunion on the red carpet of the film’s premiere made everyone go aww.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando revealed the film’s performance report from its release day. According to the report, Transformers One collected a gross of $4.6 million on Friday, including $3.2 million from the previews held from September 15-26. The report also revealed that the film earned a strong $1.4 million pure Friday over 50K screenings.

The film starring Chris Hemsworth, Bryan Tyree Henry, and Scarlett Johansson is receiving solid word of mouth from ticket buyers, and that has resulted in a 9.6 rating on the Maoyan, which is equal to an A+ on CinemaScore on par with The Wild Robot. Transformers One has collected $360K in pre-sales for Saturday, playing over 104K screenings, raised by 54K from Friday. It is eyeing a $9 million to $12 million debut weekend in China.

At the North American box office, the movie stands at $29.86 million and $14 million overseas. Globally, Transformers One has collected only $43.8 million so far.

More about Transformers One –

It is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but who once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever.

Josh Cooley directed the movie, which was released in the US on September 26 and in China on September 27.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

