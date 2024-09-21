Transformers One is bracing itself for a lower-than-expected opening weekend after a disappointing start at the domestic box office. The film was previously tracked to earn over $30 million in a 3-day opening. However, following a subdued first-day performance at the box office, Transformer’s One is poised to open lower than $30 million.

The Josh Cooley-directed Paramount film opened in theatres across North America on September 20, 2024. Big hitters like Chris Hemsworth voice the animated movie in the billion-dollar Transformers franchise. In its opening weekend, the film was tracking to dethrone Beetlejuice Beetlejuice from the prime spot. Transformers One still might beat Tim Burton’s biggie from the top spot at the domestic box office but by a small margin.

Transformers One is the franchise’s first fully animated film since 1986. The film, skewed toward families, was expected to make between $30 million and $40 million in its opening weekend. However, following modest first-day earnings, the film is tracking to earn below $30 million.

According to Deadline, Transformers One is now poised for a $26 million opening weekend after taking in $9.7 million on the first day, including $3.36 million from Thursday previews. This is only slightly higher than Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which is expected to rake in $24.75 million in its third weekend after earning $6.7 million on Friday.

With a $75 million budget, Transformers One debuted to positive reviews. The New York Times praised the film, writing, “Cooley’s film makes a good spinoff suddenly seem simple: Sometimes all you need is the imagination for heroes and villains, betrayal and glory—and heaps of plastic to smash together.”

The film has an 88% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

