Lilo & Stitch has achieved yet another notable feat at the box office in North America. The film will move close to beating A Minecraft Movie’s domestic haul in North America. By the end of this weekend, the film is expected to beat a few more movies and climb up the top 50 all-time highest-grossers list in North America. In less than two months, the live-action remake surpassed Dwayne Johnson’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’s domestic haul. Keep scrolling for more.

The film has already become the highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year, beating Jason Momoa’s A Minecraft Movie. It remains unhinged by the release of How to Train Your Dragon and Elio as it is fixated on achieving $1 billion worldwide. It is tracking to reach that milestone, which will surely happen next weekend.

How much has the film earned at the North American box office in 43 days?

Lilo & Stitch keeps earning above $1 million at the box office in North America. The live-action remake collected $1 million on its 7th Friday, which was also the Independence Day Holiday. It has collected one of the top 5 biggest seventh Fridays of all time among Memorial Day releases. The film experienced a decline of -53.2%, losing 340 theaters since Wednesday. The Disney feature hit $405.7 million in 43 days at the domestic box office.

Enters the top 50 all-time highest-grossing films list in North America

For the record, the 50th rank was held by Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which was released in 2017 and features Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Rhys Darby, and Bobby Cannavale in crucial roles. Based on Box Office Mojo‘s data, it collected $404.5 million in its domestic run. The Disney live-action has surpassed the domestic haul of Welcome to the Jungle as the 50th highest-grossing film of all time in North America.

The movie is expected to earn between $4 million and $5 million on its 7th three-day weekend. Therefore, it is expected to beat Iron Man 3 and grab the 45th rank on the all-time top 50 highest-grossers list at the North American box office.

Worldwide collection update

According to reports, the Disney movie’s overseas gross is $553.6 million so far, and combined with the domestic gross, its worldwide gross is $959.3 million. Lilo & Stitch was released on May 23 over the Memorial Day weekend.

Box Office Summary

North America – $405.7 million

International – $553.6 million

Worldwide – $959.3 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Elio North America Box Office Day 15: Crosses This Significant Mark Domestically, Despite Losing 500+ Theaters

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News