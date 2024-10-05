Priyanka Chopra Jonas expanded her career to Hollywood a few years ago, making a global name for herself with a lead role in the TV show Quantico and appearing in movies like Baywatch alongside Vin Diesel, she has cemented her status in the Hollywood industry as well.

After her role in Citadel, Priyanka has multiple projects lined up in Hollywood. The actress is married to renowned singer Nick Jonas, and while they are the most talked-about celebrity couple, their love story is no less than any fairy tale.

In a throwback appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Priyanka opened up about how her husband first saw her on TV more than 20 years ago before the two met and fell in love. She recalled that her mother-in-law, Denise Miller-Jonas, told her that her family watched her win the Miss World pageant in 2000, which helped her kickstart her career in Bollywood. She added, “That’s a crazy story. When I was 17, actually when I was 18, I had just turned 18, I won the Miss World pageant.”

She continued, “I had no idea what I was doing or what this world entailed, [I] didn’t have a lot of practice.” While the actress was busy winning the iconic title, little did she know that her future husband was watching her as she accepted the award. Priyanka recalled explaining that her mother-in-law claimed that she saw her on TV when she won. Although Priyanka was dumbfounded that her mother-in-law was able to recall the entire night, the actress said, “I was like, ‘There’s no way,’ and she was like, ‘I remember it so clearly because it was November, Nick was on some Broadway show at 7 years old, his brother was on some Broadway show at 8 or 9.’ And she said, ‘I remember this clearly because Kevin Sr.,’ my father-in-law, ‘loves watching pageants. And he, I remember, was watching it and Nick came and sat down and watched you win.'”

The Love Again star further explained that it is “unfathomable” to even imagine that Nick watched her win the title when he was 7 years old. She admitted that her husband was then 7 and she was 17.

