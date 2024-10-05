One of the most scandalous tales in Bollywood is the alleged extramarital affair between Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha. The veteran actress has not shied away from confessing her feelings on multiple occasions. But do you know? Jaya Bachchan invited her to their home and gave one ultimatum, ending their controversial romance forever. Scroll below for the unknown details!

Rumors of an affair broke in 1976 when gossip mill claimed the duo got involved while filming for Do Anjaane. They were a hit pair and continued to star in multiple other films, including Mr Natwarlal and Suhaag. They were last seen in Silsila, which also starred Jaya Bachchan as the second leading lady.

Jaya Bachchan invited Rekha to their home

Many wouldn’t know, but Jaya had once invited Rekha for dinner amid her strong rumors of an extramarital affair with Amitabh Bachchan. In an interview with Stardust, the Umrao Jaan actress confessed that she thought the meeting would end up in an argument. But to her surprise, it was quite the opposite as she was welcomed with open arms.

Rekha shared, “Jaya did not mind the relationship as long as she thought her husband was only having a fling. It’s when she realized that he was really emotionally involved, that is when it began hurting her. She called me for dinner one evening and we spoke about everything but him.”

Jaya’s one-liner that changed everything!

But the night did not end there! When Amitabh Bachchan’s rumored girlfriend was leaving, Jaya Bachchan gave her one ultimatum that changed everything forever. She said, “I will never leave Amit, whatever happens.”

It was this incident when Big B allegedly decided that he would create a distance from Rekha. They, unfortunately, never worked together after that.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are happily together. They’re blessed with two children – Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan.

Currently, the Bachchan khandaan is in the news over reported trouble in Abhishek’s paradise with his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also made a lot of noise as she greeted Rekha with utmost respect during the Ambani wedding.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Jigra: Alia Bhatt-Vedang Raina’s Track Tenu Sang Rakhna Gets A Big Thumbs Up From Fans, Say “Obsessed With This Song Already…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News