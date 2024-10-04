The makers of the Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina starrer Jigra have released the second soulful track from the movie ‘Tenu Sang Rakhna.’ The track has been composed by Achint Thakkar. Arijit Singh, Anumita Nadesan, and Achint Thakkar have crooned the same. The lyrics have been penned by Varun Grover. The song beautifully depicts the bond between the siblings wherein Alia’s Satya leaves no stone unturned on her quest to protect her brother from the death penalty.

Fans Give A Huge Thumbs Up To Tenu Sang Rakhna

No sooner did the song release than Alia Bhatt’s fans started bestowing love on it. From the soothing lyrics to the intense performances and the cinematography, the fans loved it all. One of the fans wrote, “Mesmerized by Tenu Sang Rakhna from Jigra. Arijit and Anumita’s soulful voices, Varun Grover’s deep lyrics & Alia Bhatt’s emotional act elevating the song to another level. Vasan Bala’s stunning visuals work like a cherry on top. This team effort is sure to touch your heart. While another netizen said, “Rone Ke Liye, we are so ready, queen. Will make sure Ki tissue box Leke Satya Aur Ankur Se Milne Jaon.” Praising the visuals of the Jigra track, a user said, “Each frame is beyond beautiful, Btw.”

Netizens Get Emotional While Listening To The Track

Another netizen added, “Arijit Singh’s beautiful voice, soulful music, heart-touching lyrics, and a strong bond between a brother and a sister make this song a winner. Overall loving all the assets of Jigra, waiting for the film now.” A fan went on to say, “Cried my eyes out, thanks, Alia.” A user said, “Alia, what are you man, the pain is really felt. Amazing song, and the visuals are crazy.” A user went on to say, “Obsessed with this song already, I badly craved a soothing soulful song like this. Thank you, team Jigra.”

It seems that ‘Tenu Sang Rakhna’ has indeed tugged at everyone’s heartstrings. Talking about Jigra, the movie has been directed by Vasan Bala. It has been produced by Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions along with Karan Johar. It is all set to be released on October 11, 2024.

