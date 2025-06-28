It’s great news for Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans, as the famous American sitcom is being remade into an Indian version. Yes, that’s right. Your favorite characters like Jake Peralta, Amy Santiago, Captain Ray Holt, and others are going to return but in a ‘desi’fied version. According to reports, Netflix India and Banijay Asia will collaborate on this project to bring it to India. And amid all the preparations, it seems like they have already found their lead star who will portray Jake Peralta.

Can you guess who that will be? Well, if you don’t know, then scroll ahead to find out about the reported casting and more about the series. Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a show that follows a group of detectives working at the 99th precinct of the New York Police Department (fictional). How they live their daily lives while dealing with crime and criminals is all about the series. It became wildly famous because of the quirky nature of the detectives and the beautiful and related storylines.

Who Is Going To Play Jake Peralta’s Indian Version?

Initial rumors suggested that, as per OTT Play, the production of the untitled Brooklyn Nine-Nine Indian adaptation will begin in October 2025. The report further stated that Kunal Kemmu has been roped in to lead the show as Jake Peralta’s Indian counterpart. For the uninitiated, Andy Samberg played the famous character in the original show. However, another report by Hindustan Times claimed that the actor has not been officially approached for the project yet, suggesting that the casting news might still be speculative or in early development stages.

Previously, Kemmu has been seen in various projects like Go Goa Gone, the Golmaal franchise, Lootcase, and more—making him a potentially strong fit for the role. However, his casting has not yet been officially confirmed. The Indian version is reportedly being helmed by Rishab Seth, with Aarsh Vora as the head writer.



Who Would Make The Perfect Cast Of Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Indian Adaptation?

While reports suggest that Kunal Kemmu may step into the role of Jake Peralta in the Indian adaptation of the show, the rest of the cast remains under wraps. So, we’ve taken the liberty to imagine our dream Bollywood lineup for the remaining characters of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Alia Bhatt as Amy Santiago

Amy Santiago, played by Melissa Fumero in the original series, is known for her competitive nature. And she continues to compare and challenge herself to get better at her job. Her competition is only with Jake. She is one of the most ambitious and career-focused detectives on the team. Alia Bhatt, who is also known for taking challenging roles, would be a perfect fit.

Boman Irani as Captain Holt

Captain Ray Holt is one of the most disciplined men who leads the 99th precinct with much dedication and focus. He has risen to his rank despite all the prejudice against him and stands by his team at all. Originally played by Andre Braugher, Boman Irani would definitely be perfect for this role.

John Abraham as Terry Jeffords

Lieutenant Terry Jeffords, played by Terry Crews, is a big man with a childish heart. He is rough and tough from the outside but soft from the inside. I think John Abraham will be able to depict this character better than anyone else.

Bobby Deol as Charles Boyle

Charles Boyle might not be as strong as Terry or as genius as Jake, but he is very hard working and definitely Jake’s ride or die best friend. Originally played by Joe Lo Truglio, I think Bobby Deol will be a perfect fit, and if you’ve seen the series, you would definitely get the resemblance.

Priyanka Chopra as Rosa Diaz

Rosalita ‘Rosa’ Diaz is the bravest of the lot and doesn’t take anything lightly. She is smart, tough, and quite scary, and the character was played by Stephanie Beatriz. Priyanka Chopra will just fit right in as Rosa. The actress has also shown her fierce side in many projects; she will be perfect.

Shraddha Kapoor as Gina Linetti

Gina Linetti is the most savage character in the 99th precinct. She is not a detective but a sarcastic civilian administrator who helps the other members to do their job perfectly. Chelsea Peretti brought life to the character, and Shraddha Kapoor as Gina will be something very exciting to watch. What do you think?

Rajpal Yadav as Hitchcock & Johnny Lever as Scully

This is our opinion that the oldest members and the best friends of the 99th precinct, Hitchcock and Scully, will be best portrayed by Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever, respectively, when the show is made in India.

What Is Brooklyn Nine-Nine?

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is an American sitcom created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur. Debuted in 2013, the series went on to win millions of people’s hearts with its unique storylines and fast-paced plot. The characters are witty, chaotic, but unique in their own way. The original cast featured Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Andre Braugher, Chelsea Peretti, and others in important roles.

The show continued for eight successful seasons and received several accolades for having a diverse cast and humorous plot. Before the Indian adaptation gets made, watch the OG one on Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates on the Indian remake version of the show.

