Shraddha Kapoor is one of the rare Indian actresses who loves to stay away from the limelight and let her work do all the talking. Lately, she has been very picky about her projects, but whatever she’s opting for is minting impressive moolah at the Indian box office. Coming fresh from the epic success of Stree 2, the actress needs less than 250 crores to unleash one mega milestone in the post-COVID era.

The post-pandemic era has not been good for many veterans and big actors. Despite this, some actors have been lucky to make a big splash with their releases. Specifically talking about Indian actresses, Shraddha is a lucky actress who hasn’t delivered a single flop and recently delivered an all-time blockbuster.

In the post-COVID era, Shraddha Kapoor‘s first theatrical release was Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, also starring Ranbir Kapoor as the female lead. It wasn’t a clean success and was given an average verdict. It earned 146 crore net at the Indian box office. After Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Shraddha had Stree 2.

We all know how Stree 2 broke several records and was declared a historic success. At the Indian box office, it minted an epic collection of 627.50 crore net. If we combine TJMM and Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor has made an impressive cumulative collection of 773.50 crore net in India post-COVID. So, it needs 226.50 crores more to touch the 1000 crore milestone.

Deepika Padukone and Rashmika Mandanna have already achieved this milestone with their highly successful run in the post-COVID era. Deepika’s current sum is 1513.43 crore net, including 83’s 102 crores, Pathaan’s 543.22 crores, Fighter’s 215 crores, and Kalki 2898 AD’s 653.21 crores.

Rashmika Mandanna’s current post-COVID sum is a staggering 2963.97 crores, including Pushpa’s 268 crores, Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu’s 9.57 crores, Sita Ramam’s 65.49 crores, Goodbye’s 6.75 crores, Varisu’s 178.80 crores, Animal’s 554 crores, Pushpa 2’s 1265.97 crores, and Chhaava’s 615.39 crores.

Let’s see how long it takes for Shraddha Kapoor to become a part of the 1000 crore club at the Indian box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

