Tourist Family, starring M Sasikumar and Simran in the lead roles, is making noise for all the right reasons. Amid the grand release of Suriya’s Retro, it was hardly the topic of discussion. But now, as word-of-mouth is coming into play, the film is grabbing some attention. After registering a good start, it displayed a strong hold at the Indian box office on its day 2. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Reception of the film

Written and directed by Abishan Jeevinth, the Kollywood comedy-drama was theatrically released on May 1. It received mostly positive reviews from critics, who praised the performances, concept, direction, and humor. There are some flaws, but the feel-good factor is helping the film find its audience.

Displays a good hold

On the opening day, Tourist Family earned 2 crores. It was a good start for a film made on a low budget. Since this number came on the Labor Day holiday, day 2 was expected to drop considerably. However, it maintained a strong hold by earning an estimated 1.46 crores, a drop of just 27%.

Overall, Tourist Family has earned 3.46 crore net at the Indian box office in two days, as per Sacnilk. It’s a good sum and considering favorable word-of-mouth, the film is expected to make healthy gains over the 4-day extended opening weekend.

Budget of Tourist Family

Reportedly, Tourist Family is made on a budget of just 16 crores. Against this, it has earned 3.46 crores, so it has already recovered 21.62% of the total cost. If the momentum is continued on weekdays, the film will become a success quickly. So, the real test will begin on Monday.

More about the film

The Tamil family entertainer also stars Mithun Jai Sankar, Yogi Babu, Kamalesh, and others. It is produced by Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment and is playing in theatres in only Tamil.

