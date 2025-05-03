After a setback with Kanguva, Suriya is looking for a strong comeback. His latest release, Retro, turned out to be a positive outcome for him, as far as the start is concerned. It opened with a strong number and marked the actor’s second biggest opening of all time at the Indian box office. However, on day 2, it saw a much bigger drop than expected, and it was a worrying sign for him. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Reception of the film

The Kollywood romantic action entertainer, helmed by Karthik Subbaraj and also starring Pooja Hegde, Joju George, Jayaram, and others, received mixed to positive reviews from critics. It has received praise for the performances of Suriya and Pooja, along with the direction, music, and action. However, it is being criticised for its screenplay and other aspects.

Retro sees a brutal drop on day 2

Released on May 1, Retro enjoyed the benefit of the Labor Day holiday and earned 19.25 crores on day 1. After such a start, it was expected to drop on day 2. A fall of around 50% or slightly more would have been a decent hold, but the estimates suggest a much bigger drop.

It is learned that Retro earned an estimated 7.50 crores on day 2, showing a harsh drop of 61.03% from day 1’s 19.25 crores. Including this, the total stands at 26.75 crore net at the Indian box office.

Surpasses Kudumbasthan’s lifetime!

Despite a big drop, the Suriya starrer has managed to become Kollywood’s 6th highest-grossing film at the Indian box office in 2025 by defeating Kudumbasthan (23.49 crores). It is standing below Veera Dheera Sooran‘s 42.71 crores.

Take a look at the top Kollywood grossers of 2025 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Good Bad Ugly– 153.18 crores Dragon- 102.55 crores Vidaamuyarchi- 81.58 crores Madha Gaja Raja- 48.70 crores Veera Dheera Sooran- 42.71 crores Retro- 26.75 crores

