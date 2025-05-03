Thudarum, starring Mohanlal and Shobana in the lead roles, had a spectacular opening week. Released amid decent buzz, the film exceeded all expectations with its strong trending over the weekend and on weekdays. Since word-of-mouth is positive, it entered the second week with an impressive hold. In the meantime, it has crossed the lifetime collection of Lucifer to become the 8th highest-grossing Malayalam film at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed day 8 report!

On Labor Day (May 1), three big Indian releases arrived in theatres: Raid 2, Retro, and HIT 3 from Bollywood, Kollywood, and Tollywood, respectively. However, no major release was seen in Mollywood. This has benefited Laletan’s latest release to maintain its momentum at ticket windows, especially in Kerala.

Earns almost 130 crores in 8 days!

There are holdovers like Alappuzha Gymkhana and Maranamass, but they didn’t cause any impact. As per the latest update coming in, Thudarum earned an estimated 5.50 crores on the second Friday. Including this, the 8-day total of the film stands at 56.90 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Including taxes, it stands at 67.14 crore gross.

In the overseas market, Thudarum is already a huge success, and its estimated total stands at 61 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at a huge 128.14 crore gross (estimates).

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 56.90 crores

India gross- 67.14 crores

Overseas gross- 61 crores

Worldwide gross- 128.14 crores

Thudarum surpasses Lucifer!

With 128.14 crore gross already in the kitty, the Mohanlal starrer has emerged as the 8th highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time globally. It surpassed Mohanlal’s own, Lucifer (128 crore gross).

Take a look at the top 10 worldwide grossers of Mollywood:

L2: Empuraan (2025) – 268.05 crores Manjummel Boys (2024) – 241.56 crores 2018 (2023) – 181 crores Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life (2024) – 160.08 crores Aavesham (2024) – 156.48 crores Pulimurugan (2016) – 140 crores Premalu (2024) – 132.79 crores Thudarum (2025) – 128.14 crores Lucifer (2019) – 128 crores ARM (2024) – 107.77 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

