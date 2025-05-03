Sunny Deol collaborated with Pushpa 2 producers Mythri Movie Makers for the action thriller Jaat. The trailer was impactful, and the opening day was favorable. But it could not witness impressive jumps in its box office journey. Randeep Hooda co-starrer is now visibly suffering due to the Raid 2’s domination. Scroll below for day 23 collections!

Gets sandwiched amid strong box office battle

Ajay Devgn starrer Raid 2 arrived in theatres on May Day. Along with maximum show count, it also drives the majority of footfalls. Unfortunately, Gopichand Malineni’s directorial is not among the top 3 choices of the audience, as Kesari Chapter 2 and The Bhootnii are also leading in the race.

Jaat suffers from stiff competition, and the box office collections have been reduced to a few lakhs. On day 2, Sunny Deol starrer minted only 10 lakhs. It was a regular working Friday, which also contributed to the 54% drop in footfalls compared to the 22 lakhs earned on May Day.

The overall earnings in India now conclude at 88.71 crore net after 23 days, which is around 104.67 crore in gross earnings.

The most crucial weekend!

Most following Jaat’s box office journey would know it is inches away from recovering 100% of its budget. It is mounted at an estimated cost of 100 crores. It only needs 11.29 crores more in the kitty to achieve the breakeven stage. That’s a huge amount and looks out of reach, given it is nearing the end. However, this weekend needs crucial growth to get as close as possible to the breakeven target.

It is now to be seen how Jaat fairs during its fourth weekend amid the strong battle at the ticket windows.

