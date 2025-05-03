It’s the era of sequels, and Raid 2 has joined the bandwagon. Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vaani Kapoor starrer received a big thumbs-up from fans. The result? Impressive footfalls and massive growth with each passing day at the box office. The crime thriller enjoyed a solid hold despite regular working Friday. Scroll below for day 2 collections!

It was rise & shine on Friday!

Raj Kumar Gupta’s directorial made an excellent start at the Indian box office, garnering 19.71 crore net. A drop was expected on Friday since it was a working day, but the evening and night shows compensated very well for the low occupancy during the first half. On day 2, Raid 2 raked in 13.05 crores.

The crime thriller maintained a good hold with only 34% drop, which is bare minimum after the huge opening day. The two-day total of Raid 2 concludes at 32.76 crore net, which is approximately 38.65 crores in gross earnings.

Raid 2 vs Ajay Devgn’s post-Covid grossers

Ajay Devgn has witnessed some hits and many misses in the post-Covid era. Unfortunately, his highest-grossing film, Singham Again, could not achieve the ‘success’ tag. But good times are ahead, as Raid 2 has already crushed the lifetime collections of as many as his four post-pandemic releases.

Check out Ajay Devgn’s post-Covid grossers below:

Singham Again – 270.60 crores Drishyam 2 – 241 crores Shaitaan – 151 crores Bholaa – 90 crores Maidaan – 53 crores Raid 2 – 38.65 crores Runway 34 – 32 crores Thank God – 30.75 crores Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha – 12.20 crores Naam – 1.02 crores

A massive jump is expected today. The word-of-mouth is strong, and the weekend boost could push the earnings in the vicinity of 20 crores again. With that, Raid 2 will easily surpass Maidaan and enter the top 5.

