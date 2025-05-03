John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb starrer The Diplomat has officially concluded its box office journey. The political thriller opened to decent reviews and recovered its 100% budget. Although Shivam Nair’s directorial could not attain the ‘hit’ tag, it’s a success worldwide. Scroll below for the worldwide closing collections!

Misses the 50 crore mark in India

The Diplomat arrived on March 14, 2025, coinciding with the Holi festivities. It faced stiff competition from Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava, and later on, Sikandar joined the war. All in all, John Abraham starrer accumulated 40.73 crore net in its domestic lifetime. It concluded its box office journey as the 6th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025.

Shivam Nair‘s directorial is made on a reported budget of 50 crores. It could only recover 81% of the total investment through domestic earnings. In India, The Diplomat is a ‘losing’ affair.

Overseas Total

The political thriller began its overseas run on a promising note. Unfortunately, the buzz soon dried down, with only 5.50 crore gross in the kitty.

Worldwide closing collection

At the worldwide box office, The Diplomat raked in closing collections of 53.56 crores. It managed to recover slightly above the budget through global earnings.

Take a look at the breakup of global lifetime collections:

India net- 40.73 crores

India gross- 48.06 crores

Overseas gross- 5.50 crores

Worldwide gross- 53.56 crores

More about The Diplomat

The Diplomat is written by Ritesh Shah. It is based on the real-life case of Uzma Ahmed, who returned to India in 2017. The ensemble cast featured John Abraham, Sadia Khateeb, Kumund Mishra, Revathy, and Sharib Hashmi, among others.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Trends): Despite 38% Drop, Becomes 8th Highest-Grossing Bollywood Film Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News