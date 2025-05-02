The journey has kickstarted well for Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh led Raid 2. The action thriller made the most of the May Day holiday, with collections in the vicinity of 20 crores in India. It has recorded the third-best opening worldwide. Scroll below for the latest day 1 update!

A promising domestic opening!

Raid 2 has scored the third-best opening of 2025 in Bollywood. It earned 19.71 crore net in India and remained only behind Chhaava (33.10 crores) and Sikandar (30.06 crores). Ajay Devgn has also achieved a personal milestone, scoring his second-highest post-COVID opening after Singham Again (43.70 crores).

A good overseas start!

Raj Kumar Gupta’s directorial has also begun its overseas journey on a promising note, minting 2.80 crore gross. It has clocked a higher opening day than Sky Force (1.50 crore), The Diplomat (1.30 crore), and Jaat (2 crore), among others.

However, it could not match Kesari Chapter 2 (4.27 crores), Chhaava (11 crores), and Sikandar (18.82 crores).

Worldwide Total Day 1

Combining both regions, the Ajay Devgn starrer collected 26.05 crores on day 1 at the worldwide box office.

Take a look at the breakdown below:

India net- 19.71 crores

India gross- 23.25 crores

Overseas gross- 2.80 crores (estimates)

(estimates) Worldwide gross- 26.05 crores

Raid 2 has scored the third biggest opening of 2025 in Bollywood after Sikandar and Chhaava. It has surpassed Sky Force with 33% higher earnings. The best is yet to come as the crime thriller will enjoy a 4-day extended weekend. The word-of-mouth is positive. After a routine dip today, it will enjoy a huge jump during the first weekend.

Here are the top 5 worldwide Bollywood openers of 2025:

Sikandar: 54.29 crores Chhaava: 50.05 crores Raid 2: 26.05 crores Sky Force: 19.55 crores Kesari Chapter 2: 13.52 crores

Jaat (13.35 crores) is now out of the top 5.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

