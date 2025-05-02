Karthik Subbaraj’s romantic action drama Retro remained the first choice of cine-goers on May Day in India. There’s more to celebrate – it recorded an all-time second-best opening of Suriya while clocking the 3rd highest opening of 2025 in Tamil cinema. Scroll below for the day 1 box office collections.

Scores an earth-shattering opening!

According to Sacnilk, Retro earned an estimated 19.25 crore net on day 1 at the Indian box office. Tamil contributed around 90% of the total collections, while the remaining sum came from Telugu and Hindi belts. It surpassed HIT 3, Raid 2, and other biggies to become the top choice of moviegoers on May Day. Needless to say, Suriya and Pooja Hegde starrer made the most of the holiday boost!

Including taxes, the gross total stands at 22.71 crores. The word-of-mouth has been positive, and the buzz is humungous. It would be exciting to see where Retro will land in its opening weekend.

Second-best career opening for Suriya

Although a box office failure, Kanguva began its journey on a record-breaking note. It minted 24 crore net, scoring the highest-ever opening for Suriya. Retro now follows the lead, taking over the #2 spot.

Retro vs Top 10 Tamil Openers of 2025

Retro has surpassed as many as 7 Kollywood films on day 1. It raked in much higher earnings than Dragon, Veera Dheera Sooran, and other 2025 releases.

Suriya starrer has recorded the 4th best opening of 2025 in Tamil Cinema. Take a look at the top 5 (net collections) below:

Good Bad Ugly: 28.15 crores Vidaamuyarchi: 25.50 crores Retro: 19.25 crores Dragon: 5.4 crores Madha Gaja Raja: 3 crores

