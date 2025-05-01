Suriya’s Retro has finally arrived in theatres, and considering the buzz on the ground level, it was expected to take a good start, especially in its original Tamil version. In reality, the film has gone a step ahead and exceeded expectations, as far as morning shows are concerned. It is off to a flying start and has surpassed Kanguva by miles, thus hinting at a solid day 1 score. Keep reading for a detailed box office occupancy report!

Good buzz on the ground

Kanguva was undoubtedly the biggest film in Suriya’s career, but unfortunately, it couldn’t generate the required momentum around itself. This time, his debut collaboration with director Karthik Subbaraj raised excitement among fans and the neutral audience. Also, the promotional material garnered enough eyeballs.

One can say that after a long time, Suriya’s film had a good buzz on the ground. The excitement among moviegoers was seen through day 1 pre-sales, especially in Tamil Nadu. With good advances, Retro set itself in a comfortable position at the Indian box office.

Superb occupancy in the morning shows

With a favorable atmosphere on the ground level and the holiday of Labor Day, the original Tamil version of Retro has clocked a superb occupancy in the morning shows. Exceeding all expectations, the film saw morning occupancy of around 76% on day 1, which is truly amazing. For Suriya, it’s a big relief as he was coming back after a debacle like Kanguva.

For those who don’t know, Kanguva (Tamil) had an occupancy of 35% in the morning shows of day 1 at the Indian box office. If a comparison is made, Retro displayed a staggering growth of 117.14% over Kanguva’s morning occupancy.

This trend is expected to stay somewhat similar throughout the day, and there’s a chance that Suriya delivers his career-best opening by the end of the day. Let’s see what happens!

