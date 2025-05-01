Nani‘s HIT 3 has finally arrived in theatres, and it’s a blast all over. Released in multiple languages, the film was expected to do well in the original Telugu language, and that’s what’s actually happening. In fact, one can say that it has exceeded all expectations, as the start on day 1 has been outstanding. In the morning shows, it was total madness, registering the best-ever start for the Natural Star. Keep reading for a detailed box office occupancy report!

Closes day 1 pre-sales on a strong note!

Being the third installment of the HIT Universe, the Telugu action thriller had a strong buzz on the ground level. Since Nani joined the cast, the film sparked a genuine interest among moviegoers. Further, promotional assets and the adult certification by the censor board helped it gain more hype.

All in all, HIT 3 got a perfect stage for itself, which was reflected through superb advance booking for the opening day. In Telugu states, the pre-sales closed at around 8 crore gross. Across the country, it amassed around 10 crore gross at the Indian box office through day 1 pre-sales.

Excellent occupancy in the morning shows!

Backed by strong buzz and the Labor Day holiday, HIT 3 took a flyer in the morning shows at the Indian box office. It saw an excellent occupancy of around 80% in the main Telugu version. This is simply crazy and is Nani’s career-best day 1 morning occupancy. His biggest opener, Dasara, saw an occupancy of 68% in morning shows (Telugu) on the opening day.

If a comparison is made, HIT 3 crossed Dasara with a growth of 17.64% in the morning occupancy, indicating that the film will surprise everyone by the end of the day.

Since word-of-mouth is mostly decent, the film is expected to maintain the rocking trend throughout the day. So, a massive start is on the cards!

