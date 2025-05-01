We’re done with the first half of the Nani-starrer Hit 3, and so far, the gripping plot set against the backdrop of the dark web and ‘Natural Star’ Nani’s fiery performance successfully kept us hooked. The first half sets the stage with protagonist Arjun Sarkaar inching closer to unraveling a dangerous mission. Scroll down to read our quicker review of Sailesh Kolanu’s crime thriller.

Arjun Sarkaar (Nani) battles deep-rooted anger issues that stem from a traumatic childhood following the loss of his mother. However, as a police officer, he remains unparalleled and sharp. A nightmare for the criminals, Arjun’s world turns upside down when he finds himself facing a dangerous mission linked to a serial killing cult who use the dark web to execute their mission.

Nani is an absolute firecracker in this one. He especially shines in the action sequences, where his swag and badassery are top-notch. Mrudula (Srinidhi Shetty) doesn’t get much screen time in the first half, and her chemistry with Nani doesn’t leave a lasting impact. However, her character might play a more pivotal role in the second half.

The investigation keeps us engaged and moves at a brisk pace. It does fall prey to some predictability at times but keeps our curiosity elevated to what will happen next. However, apart from Nani, the supporting characters do not get much room to shine.

The cinematography and background score serve as strong catalysts, adding depth and intensity to the storyline. That wraps up our quick post-interval review of Hit 3. Let’s see how the second half unfolds.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more South reviews!

