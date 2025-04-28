Eminent Indian filmmaker SS Rajamouli, whose illustrious directorial filmography boasts of some highly rated blockbusters like RRR and the Baahubali films, has spoken again about his long-standing dream project, Mahabharata. During a recently held pre-release event of Nani’s upcoming action thriller, HIT: The Third Case aka HIT: 3, Rajamouli was asked about the film’s lead actor’s casting in Mahabharata.

SS Rajamouli’s Reply On Nani’s Casting In Mahabharata

The filmmaker promptly replied, “Definitely, Nani will be part of my film based on Mahabharata.” His reply was received by the audience with roaring applause. Only time will tell whether Rajamouli made the statement in a light-hearted moment to entertain the crowd or if he was genuinely serious about Nani’s confirmed casting in Mahabharata. What do you think?

You can watch the clip here (Source: @SureshPRO_):

Adapting the Mahabharata for the screen has been a long-cherished dream of RRR director SS Rajamouli. As per an earlier report by Times Now, Rajamouli wanted to do his version of the Mahabharat after Baahubali. But he did RRR instead. But now, he wants to do it after he is done with his next movie with Mahesh Babu.

SS Rajamouli & Nani’s Previous Collaboration

Interestingly, Nani previously collaborated with SS Rajamouli for the 2012 fantasy action thriller movie Eega, in which he played the lead role alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Sudeep. The highly innovative film became an instant hit with the audience and was given a big thumbs-up by the critics.

Another Big Indian Filmmaker Plans To Make A Mahabharata Film

A few days back, Lagaan actor Aamir Khan also gave a big update about adapting the ancient epic Mahabharata for the big screen. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor revealed that one of his biggest ambitions is to start working on The Mahabharat, which he hoped to start sometime in the year 2025 itself.

Now that two big names from the Indian film industry, Aamir Khan and SS Rajamouli, have expressed their immense willingness to adapt the Mahabharata for the big screen, the question is whether there will be two different films based on the Indian epic. Or could the two biggies collaborate on the massively mounted project and make the Mahabharat films together? Makes more sense, doesn’t it?

HIT 3 Release Date

Coming back to Nani’s upcoming film HIT: 3, it is set for a theatrical release on 1st May 2025. Directed by Shailesh Kolanu, it’s the third instalment of the HIT film franchise. In the film, Nani essays the role of a senior police officer, who takes up a challenging assignment in Jammu and Kashmir, where a series of murders have taken place, allegedly by multiple serial killers. The film also features Srinidhi Shetty in an important role. After completing its theatrical run, HIT 3 will start streaming on the Netflix OTT platform.

Check out the trailer of HIT 3 below:

