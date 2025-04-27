Mohanlal’s much-awaited film Thudarum has been generating a lot of buzz since its release on April 25, 2025. This movie marks the reunion of Mohanlal and Shobana, and has made a solid start at the box office, grossing ₹5.25 crore on Day 1. Initial reports state that the movie has also held well on the second day.

Despite its solid theatrical performance, the film’s OTT rights have been sold for a far more modest price than Mohanlal’s previous venture, L2: Empuraan. This has left many fans wondering about the reason behind this discrepancy.

Why Thudarum’s OTT Deal Came at a Lower Price

The OTT rights for Thudarum have reportedly been acquired for a ₹20 crore+ deal, a significantly lower amount compared to the ₹60 crore deal Empuraan secured for its digital rights. This change in value can be attributed to shifts in the market for Mohanlal’s films. After the underwhelming performances of Malaikottai Vaaliban and Barroz, the OTT demand for Mohanlal’s films saw a decline.

According to OTTplay reports, producer M. Renjith had initially been in talks with JioHotstar, but due to the Disney-Reliance merger and other factors, the negotiations became prolonged. Ultimately, makers have to secure a modest deal for Thudarum.

Box Office Success: Thudarum Shows Promising Numbers

Despite the modest OTT deal, Thudarum has been performing remarkably well at the box office. On its opening day, the film managed ₹5.25 crore, and the numbers continued to rise on Day 2, with ₹8.96 crore in earnings. The film’s box office performance in Bengaluru also saw a steady increase, with the show count almost doubling by Day 2. The advance bookings were strong, and reports suggest that by Day 2, almost 200 of the 220 shows were either sold out or fast-filling. This indicates that Thudarum is on its way to becoming another hit for Mohanlal.

In conclusion, while the OTT rights for Thudarum may not have matched the deal of Empuraan, the film is already proving its worth with impressive box office earnings. The digital rights have been acquired by JioHotstar, and with strong demand at the box office, Thudarum is set to have a solid run both in theaters and on streaming platforms.

