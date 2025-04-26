L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, completed 30 days in theatres yesterday. After enjoying an unprecedented run, it has now slowed down and is on its way to wrap up its theatrical run. Yesterday, with Thudarum arriving in theatres, Empuraan suffered a major dent in its remaining shows, especially in Kerala. As a result, a negligible number was recorded at the Indian box office on day 30. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the Mollywood magnum opus amassed a rocking sum in the first couple of weeks. However, since the content was not up to the mark, some major drops were seen after the euphoria had settled down. Still, merely based on strong hype, it managed to comfortably score a century, becoming the only Malayalam film to achieve the feat after Manjummel Boys.

L2: Empuraan recently had its OTT premiere, significantly impacting its footfalls. Currently running only in the original Malayalam version, it earned 1 lakh on day 30 (fifth Friday). Including this, the total at the Indian box office now stands at 106.58 crore net, as per Sacnilk.

Currently, L2: Empuraan is the second highest-grossing Malayalam film in India, after Manjummel Boys’ 142.08 crore net. It’s a big achievement, but still failed to emerge as a clean success. Yes, it has made huge returns for the buyers and also crossed the share of 100 crores. But in comparison to the budget, it couldn’t make a full recovery.

Reportedly, L2: Empuraan was made on a staggering budget of 180 crores. Against it, it earned 106.58 crores, which equals 59.21% of the total cost. So, it is still lagging by a big margin of 73.42 crores. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it’s a losing affair at the Indian box office.

Globally, the Mohanlal starrer has earned a whopping 268.01 crore gross, including 125.76 crore gross from India and 142.25 crore gross from overseas.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

