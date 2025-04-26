It was a dull Friday for Bollywood, as none of the fresh releases managed to make even decent earnings on their first day. Among those releases was Phule, starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha. Released amid negligible buzz, the film turned out to be a complete washout on the opening day itself, earning less than 30 lakh at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 collection report!

Reception of the film

Directed by Anant Mahadevan, the Hindi biographical drama is based on the lives and contributions of Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule, who are known as pioneers of women’s education in India. It was released in theatres yesterday and opened to mostly decent reviews from critics. Unfortunately, it went unnoticed at the ticket windows.

Before the release, Phule failed to create any buzz or awareness around its release. It also faced controversies, leading to several cuts from the censor board. Throughout the day, it saw dismal occupancy across the country, thus bringing in poor numbers.

Phule earns a low collection on day 1

Released amid a clash with Emraan Hashmi’s Ground Zero, Phule earned an estimated 21 lakh at the Indian box office on day 1. It’s a poor sum, much lower than Pratik Gandhi’s last theatrical release.

Pratik’s last theatrical release was Do Aur Do Pyaar, which also starred Vidya Balan, Ileana D’Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. It earned 80 lakh on day 1. If a comparison is made, Phule earned 73.75% less than Phule.

Since word-of-mouth is decent, it might show some growth today, but it will hardly make any impact. Let’s see if any miraculous turnaround happens.

More about the film

Phule also stars Vinay Pathak, Suresh Vishwakarma, Sushil Pandey, Vishal Tiwari, and others. It is produced by Dancing Shiva Films and Kingsmen Productions. It is distributed by Zee Studios.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources.

