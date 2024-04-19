Do Aur Do Pyaar Movie Review Rating:

Do Aur Do Pyaar movie is a story about a married couple, Kavya (Vidya Balan) and Ani (Pratik Gandhi), who live in Mumbai. The duo eloped and have been married for 12 years. However, for the past few years, the couple only physically lives together and have been separated emotionally and mentally. So they seek love outside. But a visit to Kavya’s hometown in Ooty brings back all their memories of how madly they were in love. Will Kavya and Ani reconcile as they realise what they felt for each other was deep, or will they walk away separately with the current people they’re dating?

Do Aur Do Pyaar Movie Review: Script Analysis

Shirsha Guha Thakurta’s Do Aur Do Pyaar starts with first showing us Kavya and her lover Vikram and Ani and his girlfriend Nora sharing some cute and romantic moments together. The screen radiates pure joy. However, when the sequence ends and Kavya and Ani come in the same frame, we can sense the numb and gloomy aura. The two show no emotion and go around and about in the house like two robots.

The story is penned by Suprotim Sengupta, Amrita Bagchi andEisha Chopra. The trio has treated us with one of the best stories of love in Hindi cinemas, where we see what it looks like when a couple is emotionally distant before it physically happens. The movie rightly explains what the phrase ‘It’s not where you are, it’s who you’re with’ means. When Kavya and Ani attend a family member’s funeral in Ooty, there’s a beautiful shift in the narrative that suddenly becomes full of life and laughter.

It’s hilarious how, during the sad occasion, Kavya and Ani find their happiness. The beauty of the scenes is elevated due to how natural the chemistry is, the rawness in the emotions and the subtle humour that cuts the growing tension. However, romantic love is not the only topic the movie touches upon. Kavya and her father’s equation is also highlighted, bringing more intensity to the story. If someone asks me what the best portrayal of parental “tough love” is, I would suggest several moments from this movie as one of the recommendations.

The interval comes at one of the most poignant moments in the film, and you’re left wondering how the new twist in the tale will affect the lives of these four people. The second half is a pleasure to watch for a while until the reality starts sinking in. Kavya and Ani had all the sweet talks, but they never had an honest conversation about what went wrong in their marriage. So when the time comes to get real, the relationships start crumbling more and become messier. The initial dead silence between the duo turns into a painful noise. You realise, the two never lacked love for each other. The issue has always been showing up and communicating the affection, showing love through their actions!

We often read quotes about how open discussions are essential to resolve relationship misunderstandings or conflicts. The importance of effective communication is what is lacking in many relationships and even friendships. The movie rightly shows what damage it could do if people choose silence over honesty about what’s truly in their hearts.

The movie has some excellent dialogues that leave you thinking and chuckling at the irony of love, life and marriage. Lines like “married people don’t have s*x” or “sometimes love is not enough” have a deeper meaning in the movie’s context. Any film involving relationships between people is sure to captivate moviegoers. Watching fictional characters make decisions that they might or might not have been right about, expose vulnerabilities that people hide, and generally act like real people brings me so much excitement, satisfaction, and validation.

Do Aur Do Pyaar Movie Review: Star Performance

Playing characters like Kavya comes naturally to Vidya Balan. As we witness her navigate her emotions, she consistently delivers an outstanding performance. The actress has excellent comic timing, making you laugh often with her dialogues and reactions. The incredible acting skills of Pratik Gandhi were on full display in his latest film. This year, with Madgaon Express, he showed a side of him that one wouldn’t have imagined after the serious performance in Scam 1992. However, Pratik brilliantly portrays Ani, capturing the character’s predicament through his quietness and occasional silliness. Vidya and Pratik look mesmerising on screen when they’re in love with each other, and their crackling chemistry is truly winsome.

Sendhil Ramamurthy and Ileana D’Cruz are supporting characters in the movie and in Kavya and Ani’s lives. Both actors deliver good performances throughout.

Do Aur Do Pyaar Movie Review: Direction, Music

The story of a dissolving marriage is nothing new, but Shirsha Guha Thakurta has given it a refreshing spin. The movie’s charming appeal lies in its skilful handling of emotions. You feel like you’re witnessing a marriage fall apart right before your eyes since the plot is so calm and the people are so believable. It was a fantastic decision to set the story in Mumbai. Even though this city has everything, what we really want from all of these people is love. Giving something to one another is difficult for everyone, even married people.

What I also really liked was how the characters and the state of their relationship were represented in each frame. The distance between Kavya and Ani gradually shrinks with each frame until it widens again. Cinematographer Kartik Vijay deserves credit for precisely conveying the feelings and making sure they resonate with us.

Do Aur Do Pyaar Movie is a cinematic treat, and music is one of the key reasons. Artists such as Lost Stories, Subhajit Mukherjee, When Chai Met Toast, The Local Train, and Abhishek-Ananya have collaborated to bring us a diverse range of musical styles. The soothing and sentimental vibes of these songs help the story of love appear so pure on-screen. It’s one of those movies where all the songs are my favourites.

Do Aur Do Pyaar Movie Review: The Last Word

Overall, the movie is a touching tale of redemption, loss, and love. Through its enthralling storyline and sincere performances, it highlights the complexities of human relationships and the value of communication in overcoming challenges.

Three and a half stars!

Do Aur Do Pyaar Trailer

Do Aur Do Pyaar releases on 19th April 2024.

