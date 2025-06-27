Malayalam Cinema this year was met with a surprise when three films clashed at the box office – Naslen’s sports comedy Alappuzha Gymkhana, Basil Joseph’s dark comedy Maranamass, and Mohanlal’s magnum opus L2: Empuraan! Out of the three, Naslen’s sports comedy turned into the second most profitable Malayalam film of 2025!

After a successful stint at the box office, the sports comedy has arrived on the OTT, and it has performed way better than the Malayalam biggies in its debut week!

Alappuzha Gymkhana OTT Verdict

Alappuzha Gymkhana managed to garner 3.2 million views in its debut week, taking the third spot in the list of the top 5 most-watched films on OTT in India for the week of June 16 – June 22, 2025, with estimates based on audience research by Ormax.

Naslen Beats Thudarum & L2: Empuraan!

Interestingly, with its 3.2 million debut, Naslen has surpassed the debut week numbers of Mohanlal’s Thudarum and L2: Empuraan, which opened with 2.9 million and 3 million views on JioHotstar! It would be interesting to see if Alappuzha Gymkhana makes a mark with its viewership on Sony Liv. It also surpassed Maranamass, which opened at 2.5 million views in its debut week on Sony Liv.

Check out the debut week viewership numbers of theatrical releases on their OTT arrival. (List includes non-Netflix films)

Kesari Chapter 2: 5.7 Million (Jio Hotstar) Tourist Family: 4.4 Million (Jio Hotstar) Bhool Chuk Maaf: 4 Million (Prime Video) Odela 2: 3.8 Million (Prime Video) Alappuzha Gymkhana: 3.2 Million (Sony Liv) Veera Dheera Sooran: 3.2 Million (Prime Video) L2: Empuraan: 3 Million (JioHotstar) Thudarum: 2.9 Million (JioHotstar) Maranamass : 2.5 Million (Sony Liv)

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax. The estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least 30 minutes of the film. The debut week numbers are based on the weekly list provided by Ormax, and it does not differentiate the numbers on the basis of the day the film arrived, be it the 2nd day of the week or the 6th day of the week.

