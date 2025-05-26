Alappuzha Gymkhana, starring Naslen, Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi S. Poduval, and others, has wrapped up its theatrical run. Released alongside Bazooka and Maranamass in a clash, the film attracted its own audience and defeated its competitors at the worldwide box office. Exceeding expectations, it turned out to be a big success for the Malayalam film industry. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

Enjoys positive reception from critics and audiences

Directed by Khalid Rahman, the Malayalam sports drama was theatrically released on April 10, 2025. Upon its release, the film received mostly positive reviews from critics. It was praised for the performances, writing, and direction. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it enjoyed positive word-of-mouth, which helped it to stay in theatres for a long time.

How much did Alappuzha Gymkhana earn at the worldwide box office?

After enjoying a successful run for over 40 days, Alappuzha Gymkhana smashed a solid 44.27 crore net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, it equals 52.23 crore gross. In the overseas market, it earned 20 crores gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office run concluded at an impressive 72.23 crore gross.

Here’s the breakdown of the worldwide closing collection:

India net – 44.27 crores

India gross – 52.23 crores

Overseas gross – 20 crores

Worldwide gross – 72.23 crores

Box office verdict of Alappuzha Gymkhana

Reportedly, the Naslen starrer was made on a controlled budget of just 12 crores. Against this cost, it earned 44.27 crores, thus enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 32.27 crores. Calculated further, it equals 268.91% or 269% returns at the Indian box office. So, going by Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a super-hit verdict.

For Mollywood, it was the 5th super-hit film of 2025. For Naslen, it was another massive success after Premalu (2024), which earned 132.79 crore gross globally.

More about the film

Alappuzha Gymkhana also featured Sandeep Pradeep, Anagha Ravi, Franco Francis, Baby Jean, and Shiva Hariharan in key roles. It was produced by Plan B Motion Pictures and Reelistic Studios. It was distributed by Central Pictures.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Box Office Day 9 (India): Less Than 3 Crores Away From Becoming Tom Cruise’s 2nd Highest-Grosser!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News