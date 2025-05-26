The Vijay Sethupathi starrer Tamil romantic-crime flick, Ace has been witnessing dismal performance at the box office. While it has managed to cross 4 crores within its 3 days, this is hardly an impressive score, given Sethupathi’s star power. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 3rd day.

Ace Box Office Collection Day 3

The Vijay Sethupathi starrer opened at 1 crore which was not a very favorable opening. On its second day, the film witnessed a growth of 62% and earned 1.62 crore. Now, according to the early estimates in Sacnilk, the movie saw a dip which is not a very good sign.

On its third day, the movie saw a dip of around 12% and earned 1.42 crore. The total India net collection of Ace now stands at 4.04 crore. The film is now inching towards 5 crore but needs a more positive word of mouth to see a boost in the collection.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the India net collection of Ace.

Day 1: 1 crore

Day 2: 1.62 crore

Day 3: 1.42 crore

Total: 4.04 crore

Lags Behind Vijay Sethupathi’s Previous Theatrical Outing By 81%

Vijay Sethupathi’s last theatrical outing was Vidhuthalai Part 2 which had amassed 7.5 crores on its third day when it came to the day-wise collection. This means that Sethupathi’s latest outing is lagging behind his last release by a total of 81%. It will be interesting to see whether Ace will witness an upward graph in the collections in the coming days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

