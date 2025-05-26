The Tovino Thomas starrer Malayalam action drama, Narivetta was released in the theatres on May 23, 2025. The film opened to positive reviews and has been maintaining a good pace at the box office. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 3rd day.

Narivetta Box Office Collection Day 3

The Tovino Thomas starrer opened at 1.65 crore which was not a very bad opening. The positive word of mouth worked in its favor and the 2nd day saw a growth of around 19% and amassed 1.97 crore. Now, on the third day, the movie continued a decent upward graph.

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, Narivetta witnessed a growth of around 20% and earned 2.37 crore. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 5.99 crore. The movie has now almost amassed 6 crores.

Check out the day-wise box office report for the film (India net collection).

Day 1: 1.65 crore

Day 2: 1.97 crore

Day 3: 2.37 crore

Total: 5.99 crore

Narivetta’s Budget Recovery

Narivetta is mounted at a scale of 10 crores. With its current India net collection of 5.99 crores, it has managed to cover around 59% of its budget. If the movie sees a good positive word of mouth in the coming days, a complete budget recovery might be possible.

Narivetta’s Global Collections

Talking about the global collections of the Tovino Thomas starrer, including the taxes, the film’s gross collections include 7.06 crore. The movie has amassed 60 lakhs with its overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the film now comes to 7.66 crores. Talking about the film, it also stars Suraj Venjaramoodu and Cheran in the lead roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

